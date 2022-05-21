Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding weekend in Italy is continuing with a yacht ride!

The recent newlyweds, who are tying the knot again this weekend, were spotted boarding a yacht with their family on Saturday morning (May 21) in Portofino, Italy.

Joining Kourtney and Travis were her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner, as well as many of their kids.

Also spotted on the yacht were Kendall‘s boyfriend Devin Booker, Kourtney‘s BFF Simon Huck and his husband Phil Riportella, photographer Ellen von Unwerth, and Gui Siqueira, who is the boyfriend of fashion designer Domenico Dolce of Dolce&Gabbana.

