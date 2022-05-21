Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

'The Voice' Coaches Ranked by Least Wins to Most Wins (One Judge Leads with 8 Wins!)

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

Here's Why Pete Davidson Is Not Attending Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding with Kim

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

'Love, Victor' Final Season Trailer Revealed, New Love Interest Teased For Victor

Sat, 21 May 2022 at 10:47 am

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bring the Family On a Yacht Ride for Saturday Festivities During Italian Wedding Weekend (Photos)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding weekend in Italy is continuing with a yacht ride!

The recent newlyweds, who are tying the knot again this weekend, were spotted boarding a yacht with their family on Saturday morning (May 21) in Portofino, Italy.

Joining Kourtney and Travis were her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner, as well as many of their kids.

Also spotted on the yacht were Kendall‘s boyfriend Devin Booker, Kourtney‘s BFF Simon Huck and his husband Phil Riportella, photographer Ellen von Unwerth, and Gui Siqueira, who is the boyfriend of fashion designer Domenico Dolce of Dolce&Gabbana.

Make sure to check out all of the photos of the family attending a pre-wedding dinner on Friday night.

Click through the gallery for 100+ photos from the yacht ride…

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 001
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 002
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 003
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 004
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 005
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 006
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 007
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 008
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 009
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 010
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 011
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 012
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 013
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 014
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 015
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 016
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 017
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 018
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 019
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 020
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 021
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 022
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 023
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 024
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 025
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 026
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 027
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 028
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 029
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 030
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 031
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 032
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 033
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 034
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 035
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 036
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 037
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 038
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 039
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 040
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 041
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 042
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 043
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 044
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 045
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 046
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 047
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 048
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 049
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 050
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 051
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 052
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 053
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 054
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 055
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 056
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 057
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 058
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 059
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 060
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 061
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 062
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 063
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 064
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 065
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 066
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 067
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 068
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 069
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 070
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 071
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 072
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 073
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 074
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 075
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 076
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 077
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 078
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 079
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 080
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 081
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 082
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 083
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 084
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 085
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 086
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 087
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 088
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 089
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 090
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 091
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 092
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 093
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 094
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 095
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 096
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 097
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 098
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 099
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 100
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 101
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 102
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 103
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 104
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 105
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 106
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 107
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 108
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 109
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 110
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 111
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 112
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 113
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 114
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 115
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 116
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 117
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 118
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 119
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 120
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 121
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 122
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 123
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 124
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 125
kourtney kardashian travis barker yacht ride saturday 126

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images