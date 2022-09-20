Heidi D'Amelio Explains Why She Almost Quit 'DWTS' & What Changed Her Mind

Heidi D’Amelio revealed on the premiere night of Dancing With the Stars that she almost quit the show in the days leading up to the first episode. Now, she’s explaining what happened.

The 50-year-old reality star, who is competing against daughter Charli D’Amelio and 14 other celebs this season, is partnered with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Despite the pressure leading up to the premiere, Heidi still scored 24 out of 40 points and placed in eighth on the leaderboard out of 16 people.

After the show, Heidi told Page Six, “So, I was fine up until last Tuesday, and then Wednesday, rehearsal was awful and I was on the verge of crying. But I was like, ‘I am not going to let [Artem] see me cry, I am not going to do that.’ I struggled the entire rehearsal, for three hours, and then I went home and I rehearsed until, like, four in the morning. And then I came back a little bit better the next day but it wasn’t great.”

Heidi talked about the “self-doubt” that she was feeling.

“I was like, ‘I can’t. I have to walk away from this. Like, I’m not going to be able to do i.’ I came back that Friday and I don’t know what happened. Everything sort of settled in,” she said.

Heidi credits her daughter for talking her into continuing with the show.

“She told me everything I used to tell her when she was a kid and in dance,” she said. “So to hear those words coming out of her mouth to me, I was like, ‘Alright, I get it.’ It was great advice.”

Charli chimed in and said, “I think for my mom, it’s trying something new. And knowing that you’re going to perform in front of so many people, I think would be extremely nerve-wracking for anyone. I think for a long time she was the mom to my sister and I, and she never got to be at the forefront of the performance… But she really brought it today and I was super proud of her. I know next week’s going to be even better for her and I’m really excited.”

