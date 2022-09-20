Matthew McConaughey Reflects On His Relationships After Being Molested & Blackmailed

Matthew McConaughey opened up how he views relationships after being molested and blackmailed.

The 52-year-old Dallas Buyers Club star spoke on the difficult topic while on The Conversation: About The Men podcast.

“I’m not gonna be afraid of relationships because my first experience was blackmail. Uh-uh. That’s an aberration,” he said.

“And I’m not gonna let it beat me,” Matthew added. “I’m not gonna let that beat my sense of trust in people and say, ‘No, I can have a healthy relationship.’ Non-negotiable. No.”

Matthew previously opened up about the experiences in his memoir Greenlighhts. He said that he was “blackmailed” into losing his virginity at age 15 and that he was “molested by a man when I was 18 while unconscious in the back of a van.”

He added that he chose not to focus on the moments from his past. “I chose, non-negotiably, I’m not going to carry that, bring that baggage into the life I’m going to lead, and how I treat people and how I trust people, and how I look at circumstances and the risk I may take.”

