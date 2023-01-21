Top Stories
Sat, 21 January 2023 at 1:55 pm

Kendall Jenner Joins Rebel Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, & More Stars at Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai!

The stars are stepping out for the grand opening of Dubai’s new ultra-luxury resort!

Kendall Jenner posed for photos on the red carpet as she arrived at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Saturday (January 21) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Other stars in attendance included Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma, Sabrina Elba, Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Liam Payne and girlfriend Kate Cassidy, The Bachelorette‘s Jason Tartick, The Bachelor‘s Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell, Simon Huck and husband Phil Riportella, The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan, Jonathan Cheban, Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, model Bar Refaeli, Nia Long, and Selling The OC‘s Tyler Stanaland.

During the event, Beyonce will be taking to the stage for a performance.

The new resort includes 200 luxury apartments and approximately 700 hotel rooms and an additional 100 suites.

The night before, Kendall along with Liam and girlfriend Kate attended the grand opening of the Nobu at the resort. Kendall and her tequila brand 818 then hosted an afterparty.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a Schiaparelli dress to the grand opening party and a Victoria Beckham dress to the Nobu opening. Sabrina is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Chloe is wearing a Tony Ward Couture dress. Letitia is wearing a Prada dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 55+ pictures of the stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bar Refaeli, Chanel Ayan, Chloe Bailey, Chris Ivery, DDG, Ellen Pompeo, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Jason Tartick, Jonathan Cheban, Kate Cassidy, Keltie Knight, Kendall Jenner, Letitia Wright, Liam Payne, Matt James, Nia Long, Nina Garcia, Phil Riportella, Rachael Kirkconnell, Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson, Sabrina Elba, Simon Huck, Terrence J, Tyler Stanaland, Winston Duke

