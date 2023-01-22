Production on 'Rust' Will Still Resume Amid Alec Baldwin's Manslaughter Charges

Production on Rust will go on.

In a new statement, via CNN, from the attorney for the movie, they shared that production will pick up and the movie will be completed.

The news comes just after Alec Baldwin was brought up on manslaughter charges for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Keep reading to read the official statement…

Melisa Spadone, the attorney, shared that Alec will still star in the lead role of the film amid the charges.

She added that the set will cover and include “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”

The Santa Fe County DA, Mary Carmack-Altwies, revealed earlier this past week that both Alec, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would both be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” she shared said in a statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Following the news, SAG-AFTRA released a statement on the charges against Alec.

It was first reported that production on the movie would still go on in October of 2022.