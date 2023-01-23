Will the Spice Girls Reunite in 2023? One Member Teases Exciting News Coming 'Very, Very Very Soon'

Rumors never stop swirling about a Spice Girls reunion, and it looks like one might truly be in the works.

The entire quintet – Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham – haven’t performed together since 2012 when they reunited at the Olympics in London. In 2019, Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Baby Spice embarked on a reunion tour without Posh Spice.

Now Mel B is teasing something big on the horizon, and it sounds like it might be a full-fledged reunion.

Read more about Mel B’s big tease…

During an appearance on Sherri, Mel B was asked about the possibility of new Spice news, and she hinted that something was hopefully coming “very, very, very soon.”

“You know what, us five actually did get together a couple months ago. All five of us,” she explained, adding that they were “discussing.”

She continued, “Because COVID here everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill so now we’re talking about doing something together.”

The news comes after Mel C teased future Spice Girls performances last October. However, it’s worth pointing out that another member was doubtful that would ever happen.

Watch Mel C hint at major Spice Girls news below…