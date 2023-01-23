Top Stories
'Bachelor' Couples Still Together Today - Only 8 Out of 46 Couples From the Franchise Have Lasted

'Bachelor' Couples Still Together Today - Only 8 Out of 46 Couples From the Franchise Have Lasted

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Mon, 23 January 2023 at 9:33 pm

Will the Spice Girls Reunite in 2023? One Member Teases Exciting News Coming 'Very, Very Very Soon'

Will the Spice Girls Reunite in 2023? One Member Teases Exciting News Coming 'Very, Very Very Soon'

Rumors never stop swirling about a Spice Girls reunion, and it looks like one might truly be in the works.

The entire quintet – Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Victoria Beckham – haven’t performed together since 2012 when they reunited at the Olympics in London. In 2019, Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Baby Spice embarked on a reunion tour without Posh Spice.

Now Mel B is teasing something big on the horizon, and it sounds like it might be a full-fledged reunion.

Read more about Mel B’s big tease…

During an appearance on Sherri, Mel B was asked about the possibility of new Spice news, and she hinted that something was hopefully coming “very, very, very soon.”

“You know what, us five actually did get together a couple months ago. All five of us,” she explained, adding that they were “discussing.”

She continued, “Because COVID here everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill so now we’re talking about doing something together.”

The news comes after Mel C teased future Spice Girls performances last October. However, it’s worth pointing out that another member was doubtful that would ever happen.

Watch Mel C hint at major Spice Girls news below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, mel c, Music, Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr