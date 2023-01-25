Julia Fox's Tour of Her New York City Apartment Goes Viral, Fans Praise Her For Her Transparency & For Being 'Just Like Us'

Julia Fox just gave an apartment tour on TikTok and fans are shocked.

The 32-year-old model and Uncut Gems actress showed off what appears to be her two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in New York City. Fans are praising her for what appears to be a “normal” home, given that some stars seem to live in more palatial surroundings.

Julia began her TikTok with, “I never thought in a million years I would do this, but I believe in maximum transparency, and so I’m gonna give you guys an apartment tour. I know I’m going to get roasted. Hopefully, maybe someone can watch this and say, ‘Okay, maybe I’m not doing so bad.’”

Julia then proceeded to show off her bedroom, which is actually the living room. She explained she put her bed in the living room in order to give her son, Valentino, 2, a playroom in the actual bedroom.

She then proceeds to show off a mirror with photos of some of her friends who have sadly passed, some photos of her son, and more. She then goes down a long hallway to show their bathroom that is “very tiny.”

She then proceeds to the kitchen, where she asks fans to not judge her for it being “messy,” adding, “I also have shoe boxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New Yorkers,” alluding to the fact that there’s little to no storage in many NYC apartments.

She then shows Valentino‘s room, noting he usually sleeps with her instead of in his own room.

Julia concluded the video by saying, “For me, personally…I don’t like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky. Especially people who have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country and I’m not really like that.”

She added that they do have a small mouse problem in the apartment, which is obviously also common in big cities! “I kind of, let them rock. I appreciate that, at night, they come out and clean up the crumbs…I’m not gonna evict the mice soon.”

Fans are praising Julia for being so real.

Comments on the video, which is now going viral, include, “You’re SO normal. And your apartment is lived in. And I f-cking love it,” “So nice to finally see a celeb home that actually feels lived in,” and “Your a mother that obviously prioritizes your child & it is a beautiful apartment. Love you are showing that success looks different for every person.”

Other comments included, “So nice to see that your place is not curated museum-like flat, but a really cozy place where you actually live and enjoy,” “You’re one of us,” “You’re apartment is literally my apartment, I feel so seen rn,” “It looks and feels like a home. And that’s all that matters,” “the level of realistic is astounding. I feel like I’m looking at my own apartment,” and more.

