Patrick Mahomes' Injury: Will He Play in AFC Championship Game Against Bengals? New Update

If you were watching the NFL Divisional Round of playoff games this past weekend, you might have seen that quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, was injured during their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 27-year-old starting quarterback only missed one full drive in the game, and was labeled as having a high ankle sprain.

Now, he’s giving an update on his condition just a few days before the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner of this game will play in the Super Bowl on February 12.

Patrick told reporters today, “It’s doing good. I had a few days of treatment and a few days of rehab. I’m excited to go on the practice field and test it out, and see where I’m at. But it’s feeling good so far.” He added that he intends to play on Sunday, despite the injury.

“I’ll see what I can do to not re-aggravate the injury, obviously, but to push it to see what I’m able to do on Sunday,” he added.

“I might have to pull him back a little bit, but knowing him he’ll try to do everything,” head coach Andy Reid said of his star QB.

