Shawn Mendes Wraps Up His Week with a Workout

Shawn Mendes is getting in a workout.

The 24-year-old “In My Blood” singer headed to the gym for an afternoon workout on Friday (January 27) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

For his workout, Shawn sported a long-sleeved black shirt, shorts, and sunglasses.

We’re waiting to see what Shawn has in the works for 2023. Shawn had to cancel his Wonder tour back in July 2022 to take some time focusing on his mental health.

This Netflix star recently revealed how he guilted Shawn into following him back on Instagram.

If you missed it, Shawn stripped down to his underwear for a polar plunge!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Shawn Mendes arriving at the gym…