Shemar Moore Sets 'Young & The Restless' Return for 50th Anniversary Appearance

It’s 50th anniversary week on the CBS soap opera series The Young and the Restless and a big announcement was made this morning!

Former cast member Shemar Moore is going to return to Genoa City as Malcolm Winters for a special appearance in May 2023 to celebrate the show’s milestone.

Deadline reports that “in the episode, Malcolm returns to town to connect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).”

Shemar got his start in acting on Y&R back in 1004 and he stayed with the show through 2005, when he left to join the cast of Criminal Minds. Over the years, he has made multiple guest appearances.

