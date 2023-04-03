Rege-Jean Page Describes Filming in Armor For 'Dungeons & Dragons' As A 'Scuba Suit'

Rege-Jean Page might portray a knight in shining armor, aka a Paladin, in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

The 34-year-old actor opened up in a new interview about how wearing armor for the movie was less than ideal.

Rege-Jean admitted that his costume was the most “uncomfortable” out of the entire cast in the movie, which also included Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.

“Filming in armor is not where you want to be,” he told BBC Radio in a recent interview, via EW.

He added, “You’re hot all day. You can’t sit down. The sweat goes nowhere — it just kind of hangs out. It becomes a scuba suit, just with your own juices. It was delicious.”

Rege-Jean also commented on the suit in a previous interview with Variety.

“It was hot, everything’s kind of digging into your ribs,” he shared at the time. “You’re trying do these complicated fight sequences and nothing moves quite how it’s meant to. Chain mail, plate armor? None of this is made for comfort.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in theaters now.