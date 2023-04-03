Top Stories
What Is the Best Album of 2023 So Far? (Poll)

Stars React to Elon Musk Making People Pay to Keep Their Twitter Verification Blue Checkmarks

Harry Styles Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

'Riverdale' Showrunner Reveals Why They Went Back to the 50s For Final Season

Mon, 03 April 2023 at 12:43 am

Rege-Jean Page Describes Filming in Armor For 'Dungeons & Dragons' As A 'Scuba Suit'

Rege-Jean Page might portray a knight in shining armor, aka a Paladin, in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

The 34-year-old actor opened up in a new interview about how wearing armor for the movie was less than ideal.

Rege-Jean admitted that his costume was the most “uncomfortable” out of the entire cast in the movie, which also included Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant.

“Filming in armor is not where you want to be,” he told BBC Radio in a recent interview, via EW.

He added, “You’re hot all day. You can’t sit down. The sweat goes nowhere — it just kind of hangs out. It becomes a scuba suit, just with your own juices. It was delicious.”

Rege-Jean also commented on the suit in a previous interview with Variety.

“It was hot, everything’s kind of digging into your ribs,” he shared at the time. “You’re trying do these complicated fight sequences and nothing moves quite how it’s meant to. Chain mail, plate armor? None of this is made for comfort.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in theaters now. Find out if there’s an end credits scene here!
