Is There a 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie (2023) End Credits Scene? Spoilers Revealed!

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a big hit with critics, but will it become a big hit with moviegoers when it hits theaters this weekend?

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that YES, there is a post credits scenes, so make sure to stick around to check out the funny moment.

The scene happens in the middle of the credits, but there’s nothing all the way at the end of the credits roll.

SPOILERS AHEAD!!!!!

__________________

During the mid-credits scene, we see the undead soldier again and he wants to be sent back to his eternal rest so he’s begging for someone to ask him the fifth question.

__________________

In the new movie, a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant star in the movie.