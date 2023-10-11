Justin & Hailey Bieber Hold Hands While Grabbing Their Morning Coffee
The Biebers stepping out for coffee.
Justin and Hailey Bieber held hands as they headed to a local coffee shop to grab some coffees to go on Tuesday morning (October 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.
For their outing, the 29-year-old “Beauty and A Beat” singer wore a black Nike sweatshirt over a pink T-shirt paired with tan shorts, black slippers, and a backwards hat as the 26-year-old model and Rhode skincare founder wore an all-black outfit and sunglasses.
The day before, the married couple kept close while stepping out for a breakfast date.
Last month, Justin and Hailey celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary!