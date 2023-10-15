Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Share First PDA, Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share First PDA, Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameos

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos &amp; Videos Here!

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 8:27 am

Every Madonna Album, Ranked From Lowest to Highest

Continue Here »

Every Madonna Album, Ranked From Lowest to Highest

There’s a reason Madonna is the Queen of Pop.

The “Like a Prayer” icon has been delivering smash hit singles and chart-topping albums for over four decades, which she’s now celebrating with her first-ever greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour.

With so many classics to her name, we’re rounding up all of the records she’s released since her 1983 debut, and ranked them from lowest to highest based on their Rate Your Music scores, which tallies thousands of user votes and reviews.

Scroll through to find out which albums by Madonna are considered to be the best, ranked from lowest to highest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Madonna, Music, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr