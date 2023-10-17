Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2023 at 7:43 pm

Post Malone Talks Weight Loss & The Zero Calorie Condiment He Used to Help the Process

Post Malone Talks Weight Loss & The Zero Calorie Condiment He Used to Help the Process

Post Malone is opening up about his weight loss and the condiment that he used to help him along with the process.

The 28-year-old entertainer sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

Post recently revealed that he’s down nearly 60 pounds after previously weighing about 240 pounds.

Keep reading to find out more…

“On tour, I stopped eating a lot of fried stuff [and] pizza,” Post said on The Howard Stern Show, adding that when he’d look for food at 2am after his concerts, there weren’t many healthy options available.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to eat grilled chicken, I’m going to eat carrots, and I’m going to have a little bit of white rice with … hot sauce,” Post said. “I was like … ‘Hot sauce has no calories in it? This sh-t is sick.’”

“I lost 20 pounds doing that, and I was like let’s keep going. Let’s keep building,” he concluded. “And we just kept f–king rocking and rolling.”

Post just launched a new collaboration with Raising Cane’s!
