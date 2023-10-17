Top Stories
Sophia Bush Spending Time with Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Their Recent Divorces

Sophia Bush Spending Time with Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Their Recent Divorces

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 5:10 pm

Stand Up Comic Nate Bargatze to Host 'SNL'!

Stand Up Comic Nate Bargatze to Host 'SNL'!

Nate Bargatze, a fan favorite stand up comedian who you might’ve seen on your TikTok For You Page, is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time!

He’ll take the stage on October 28 with the Foo Fighters as the musical guest, the SNL Twitter/X account announced.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bad Bunny will be hosting and acting as musical guest this coming Saturday (October 21).

If you’d like to get familiar with some of Nate‘s work, he has a bunch of stand up comedy specials available to stream right now. His latest, Hello, World, is on Prime Video. You can see him on Netflix in his specials The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid.

He’s also very popular on TikTok with over 1 million followers.
Photos: Getty
