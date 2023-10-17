Stand Up Comic Nate Bargatze to Host 'SNL'!

Nate Bargatze, a fan favorite stand up comedian who you might’ve seen on your TikTok For You Page, is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time!

He’ll take the stage on October 28 with the Foo Fighters as the musical guest, the SNL Twitter/X account announced.

Bad Bunny will be hosting and acting as musical guest this coming Saturday (October 21).

If you’d like to get familiar with some of Nate‘s work, he has a bunch of stand up comedy specials available to stream right now. His latest, Hello, World, is on Prime Video. You can see him on Netflix in his specials The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid.

He’s also very popular on TikTok with over 1 million followers.