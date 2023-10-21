Hugh Jackman Spends the Afternoon Shopping in NYC

Hugh Jackman is running a few errands.

The 55-year-old X-Men actor stopped by a local grocery store to pick up a few things on Thursday afternoon (October 19) in New York City.

For his outing, Hugh wore a dark gray T-shirt with black sweatpants and sunglasses.

The afternoon before, Hugh was seen wearing a black polo shirt as he stepped out for a solo stroll.

Just recently Hulu debuted the first trailer for Hugh and Nicole Kidman‘s upcoming limited series Faraway Downs.

The project is a 6-chapter re-imagining of the 2008 film Australia! The original film (and this series) are directed by Baz Luhrmann and starred Nicole and Hugh.

It will be released on Hulu on November 26, 2023.