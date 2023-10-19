Nicole Kidman & Hugh Jackman's 'Faraway Downs' Gets Trailer for Re-Imagined 'Australia' Movie - Watch Now!

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman‘s Faraway Downs has its first trailer!

If you don’t know, it’s a 6-chapter reimagining of the 2008 film Australia! The original film (and this series) are directed by Baz Luhrmann and starred Nicole and Hugh.

Here’s the synopsis: The story centers on an English aristocrat, Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman) who travels halfway across the world to confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs’. Following the death of her husband, a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown), plots to take her land and she reluctantly joins forces with a rough-hewn cattle drover (Jackman) to protect her ranch. The sweeping adventure romance is explored through the eyes of young Nullah (Brandon Walters), a bi-racial Indigenous Australian child caught up in the government’s draconian racial policy now referred to as the “Stolen Generations.” Together the trio experiences four life-altering years, a love affair between Lady Ashley and the Drover, and the unavoidable impact of World War II on Northern Australia.

It will be released on Hulu on November 26, 2023.