Travis Kelce Buys a $6 Million Mansion in Kansas City Amid Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce is securing a new pad!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end just bought a $6 million mansion in Kansas City amid his burgeoning romance with Taylor Swift, Page Six reports.

Travis reportedly signed to close the deal on Tuesday (October 17), making him the new owner of a mansion that includes a waterfall, a swimming pool, and a mini golf course, via TMZ.

The home is located in a gated community, providing additional privacy for Travis and any guests who may be visiting.

Travis reportedly began searching for a private home after it became clear to him how accessible his previous home was, which was only expedited amid his romance with the incredibly famous 33-year-old singer-songwriter, TMZ notes.

Travis already owned a custom-designed, seven-bedroom mansion based in Kansas City’s Briarcliff West neighborhood, which he purchased for $995,000 in 2019. He also has a condo in Orlando, which he bought for $355,000 in the same year.

