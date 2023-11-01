Dua Lipa Announces New Single 'Houdini'!

Dua Lipa is coming back!

After several teases on social media, the 28-year-old “Don’t Start Now” superstar officially confirmed that her new single is called “Houdini,” and it’s coming this month.

“HOUDINI ⛓️ NOV 9TH 11PM GMT,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a shot of the single artwork.

Just a few weeks ago, she completely wiped her Instagram page ahead of the announcement.

Her last studio album, Future Nostalgia, was released in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“The next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown.’ She doesn’t want to ‘alienate’ them, although she’s developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like ‘Physical’ and ‘Hallucinate’ than by 1970s-era psychedelia,” the New York Times teased in a recent profile.

“She’s working with a smaller group of songwriting collaborators, supposedly including Kevin Parker of the Australian psych-rock band Tame Impala, a rumor she all but confirms by denying: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ she says, then looks away and laughs a little.” Find out what else she said!