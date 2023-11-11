Blake Lively Dons Chic Fall Attire While Out & About in NYC

Blake Lively is stepping out on a brisk fall afternoon!

The 36-year-old actress was spotted running some errands on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

Blake left an art and framing store located in the West Village. She wore a plaid blazer, blue jeans, and carried a Chanel bag.

The Gossip Girl alum sported a pair of brown Doc Martens boots to complete her chic autumn ensemble.

If you missed it, Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds were photographed looking very in love during a walk in the Big Apple!

Blake and Ryan have been out and about a lot lately, and on many occasions, they’ve hung out with their good friend Taylor Swift. We have the photos from their latest get-together!

