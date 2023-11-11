Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Sat, 11 November 2023 at 12:34 am

Blake Lively Dons Chic Fall Attire While Out & About in NYC

Blake Lively Dons Chic Fall Attire While Out & About in NYC

Blake Lively is stepping out on a brisk fall afternoon!

The 36-year-old actress was spotted running some errands on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

Blake left an art and framing store located in the West Village. She wore a plaid blazer, blue jeans, and carried a Chanel bag.

The Gossip Girl alum sported a pair of brown Doc Martens boots to complete her chic autumn ensemble.

If you missed it, Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds were photographed looking very in love during a walk in the Big Apple!

Blake and Ryan have been out and about a lot lately, and on many occasions, they’ve hung out with their good friend Taylor Swift. We have the photos from their latest get-together!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Blake Lively in New York…
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively fall chic errands nyc 01
blake lively fall chic errands nyc 02
blake lively fall chic errands nyc 03
blake lively fall chic errands nyc 04
blake lively fall chic errands nyc 05
blake lively fall chic errands nyc 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images