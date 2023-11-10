Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 1:18 pm

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Look So In Love During Walk in NYC

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Look So In Love During Walk in NYC

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds really are couple goals!

The loved-up couple stepped out for a walk in New York City on Friday afternoon (November 10), and they were hand in hand the entire time.

Wearing a green and gold striped sweater with an olive colored jacket and jeans, Blake‘s outfit even complemented Ryan‘s choice of a green jacket and plaid shirt.

Their walk comes ahead of what are likely to be some busy weeks for both stars.

Keep reading to find out more…

As you are probably aware, Hollywood is racing back to action now that SAG-AFTRA has reached an agreement with the studios. Both Blake and Ryan were working on projects that were paused by the strikes.

Ryan will be retuning to Deadpool 3, which recently got a newly announced release date. He’s starring in the movie with Hugh Jackman.

Blake and Justin Baldoni will be getting back to It Ends With Us!

Check out a bunch of other future blockbusters that can resume filming now that Hollywood is opening up again.

Scroll through the adorable new photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in the gallery…
