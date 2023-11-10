Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Look So In Love During Walk in NYC

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds really are couple goals!

The loved-up couple stepped out for a walk in New York City on Friday afternoon (November 10), and they were hand in hand the entire time.

Wearing a green and gold striped sweater with an olive colored jacket and jeans, Blake‘s outfit even complemented Ryan‘s choice of a green jacket and plaid shirt.

Their walk comes ahead of what are likely to be some busy weeks for both stars.

As you are probably aware, Hollywood is racing back to action now that SAG-AFTRA has reached an agreement with the studios. Both Blake and Ryan were working on projects that were paused by the strikes.

Ryan will be retuning to Deadpool 3, which recently got a newly announced release date. He’s starring in the movie with Hugh Jackman.

Blake and Justin Baldoni will be getting back to It Ends With Us!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds