Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Hit Songs That the Artists Now Regret

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 4:20 pm

Brandi Mallory, 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star, Dies at 40

Brandi Mallory, 'Extreme Weight Loss' Star, Dies at 40

Brandi Mallory has sadly passed away.

The Extreme Weight Loss star died at the age of 40, a representative for the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to People.

The former reality TV star died on November 9 in Stone Mountain, Ga.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Brandi appeared in Season 4 of the ABC series.

On the show, she revealed that at her heaviest she weighed around 329 lbs. During her time on Extreme Weight Loss she competed in the Half Ironman, and continued her fitness journey after the show in dance.

Her family and friends honored her with a candlelight vigil on November 12. According to her obituary, a memorial service will be held for her on Sunday, November 19 in Lithonia, Ga.

Our thoughts are with Brandi Mallory‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

We have sadly lost many stars in 2023.
