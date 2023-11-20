Nicholas Hoult Cast as Lex Luthor in 'Superman: Legacy' Opposite David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan

The new Superman movie has found its Lex Luthor!

On Monday (November 20), it was announced that Nicholas Hoult has been cast in the villainous role in the upcoming Superman: Legacy from director James Gunn, according to Deadline.

Keep reading to find out more…

Over the summer, it was announced that David Corenswet will be playing Clark Kent/Superman while Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Lois Lane.

Nicholas‘ casting as Lex Luthor comes after it was revealed that he was one of the final actors in the running to play Superman before David was officially cast in the role.

Production for the new Superman movie hasn’t begun yet, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which have both officially ended now.

As of right now, Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Find out who will be playing Green Lantern, Mister Terrific and Hawkgirl in the upcoming movie. Another famed DC hero also joined the project!