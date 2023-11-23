'Squid Game: The Challenge' Next Episodes: When Will #6-10 Be Added to Netflix?

The new reality competition series Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the popular Netflix drama series, is now streaming, but not all of the episodes are out yet.

Netflix was always known for dropping entire seasons at once, but the streamer launched a new release method a few years ago for game shows. The episodes are dropped in installments to encourage fans to keep coming back for more.

Only the first five episodes of the 10-episode season are out right now.

So, when can you watch the rest?

Keep reading to find out more…

Episodes #1-5: Available now!

Episodes #6-9: Available at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, November 29.

Episode #10: Available at 3:00am ET on Wednesday, December 6.

The producers of the show have responded to accusations from contestants who believe the competition was rigged from the very start.