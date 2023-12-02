Flavor Flav Links Up With Olivia Rodrigo at the Los Angeles Jingle Ball, Says She's 'Dope'

Flavor Flav is showing Olivia Rodrigo some love!

The 62-year-old rapper attended KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball on Friday (December 1) and got to meet the 20-year-old “Vampire” singer and take a photo with her.

It turns out, Flavor Flav is a big fan of Olivia‘s music.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the rapper shared a photo they took together and a video of their meeting.

In the clip of the musicians chatting at the event, Olivia tells Flavor Flav, “I like your outfit.” He says to her, “Let me tell you something. I’ve seen your show, man. You are dope.”

“Aw, thanks!” Olivia replied. Then, the artists posed for the camera.

“Some FLAVOR that is so sweet and SOUR,” Flavor Flav captioned his post, referencing Olivia‘s debut album.

