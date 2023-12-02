SZA Says It's 'Ironic' That She Won Variety's Hitmaker of the Year Award During Acceptance Speech

SZA is reflecting on what it means to be a hitmaker!

On Saturday (December 2), the 34-year-old “Kill Bill” singer attended Variety‘s Hitmakers event and accepted the Hitmaker of the Year award.

In her speech, SZA explained why she feels like it’s “ironic” that she was given that award.

“I just think it’s really ironic that I’m considered a hitmaker because [I was] punching up for so long,” she said. “The whole conversation was, ‘I don’t make radio music. I don’t have any radio hits. I don’t have a sound.’ I realized the biggest thank you is…to all my fans that listened to me before I ever went number one or anything like that.”

The singer shared what she really thinks makes a hitmaker.

“I really feel like being a hitmaker is just having other people, the public, believe what God and your inner circle that you’ve been blessed to have around you already sees in you,” she continued. “And I’m grateful to have an exceptional inner circle. Thank you for taking the time to break it down for me and just give me patience and encourage me to believe that, ‘It’s okay. There will be a time for you to do your thing and they’ll play you one day.’ And that day did come. And I’m so grateful.”

