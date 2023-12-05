Alyson Hannigan's 'DWTS' Partner Reveals How Much Weight She Lost While Training for the Show

Alyson Hannigan‘s Dancing with the Stars pro partner Sasha Farber revealed how much weight she has lost while competing on the reality show.

If you don’t know, the 49-year-old American Pie actress is in the finals tonight, competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Her partner Sasha shared with ET, “I think this week, the rehearsals were very different. Yes, it was stressful. It was hard. But there were times where we would be dancing and we would stop and I would just look at her and I would, like, hug her. And I’m like, ‘We’re here.’ We would pause. It was, ‘There’s no one going home and we’ve made it.’ And she’s made it, and she’s actually lost 20 pounds!”

“I did. I’ve lost 20 pounds,” she added. “I think most of the pounds is baggage. It was all emotions. It was all insecurities. I’m sure 15 pounds of it was insecurities.”

About the potential for winning, she shared, “I obviously would love that Sasha would get his first trophy. And he has worked so hard. I mean, he’s had to explain dance terms that, like, he’s my Google. He’s everything and it would just be so nice to like be able to reward him with something shiny and I like shiny things.”

Sasha added, “I feel like I’ve won the mirrorball already to have her, you know. She’s lost 20 pounds! She came in here, and she was shy. She’s never danced before. She was unconfident. And now, you know, she stands on her own two feet — strong, powerful.”

