Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

'Dancing with the Stars' - Complete List of Every Winner from the Past 31 Seasons!

It’s hard to believe Dancing with the Stars first premiered nearly 18 years ago!

The hit celeb dancing competition series first hit premiered on ABC back in the summer of 2005 and became an instant hit.

As we wait to see who wins season 32, we’re taking a look back at all of the past winners – and we bet there are some stars that you forgot won the show!

It was also recently announced that sadly four longtime stars of the show confirmed to be leaving the cast. Find out why they’re leaving!

Click through the slideshow to see all of Dancing with the Stars‘ past winners…

