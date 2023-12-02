Top Stories
Sat, 02 December 2023 at 9:23 am

Jude Law Goes Shirtless on 'Eden' Set in Australia

Jude Law is looking fit!

The 50-year-old British actor went shirtless as he filmed a few scenes for his upcoming survival thriller Eden on Tuesday (November 29) on the Gold Coast of Australia.

Later in the day, Jude was seen wearing a tank shirt with khaki pants and suspenders as he filmed a few more scenes.

That same day, Jude‘s co-star Sydney Sweeney was also seen on set, sporting a new look.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Eden from Deadline: “Based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, the movie charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness.”

Eden also stars Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Bruhl.

Jude was recently spotted on a rare outing with his wife Phillipa Coan.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Jude Law on set…
Getty Images