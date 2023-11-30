Sydney Sweeney Looks So Different as a Brunette While Filming New Movie 'Eden'

Sydney Sweeney is showing off a very different look on the set of her new movie Eden.

The 26-year-old Anyone But You actress is best known with blonde hair. However, while filming in Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday (November 29), she was rocking a darker brunette color.

She was also dressed very differently, wearing a polka-dot blue dress. Just from these photos alone, it’s clear we’re getting something different from the star best known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

From her latest day on set, Sydney was spotted filming on a boat with director Ron Howard.

It was announced that Sydney had joined Eden back in October. The movie has been described as a survival thriller by Deadline. It also stars Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, Ana De Armas and Daniel Bruhl.

Here’s a brief synopsis from the outlet: “Based on an unsolved mystery that unfolded on a remote island in the Galapagos, the movie charts the lengths humans will go in pursuit of happiness.”

Sydney only just finished up work on her rom-com Anyone But You with Glen Powell.

In a recent interview, she opened up about her bond with Glen after the pair sparked romance rumors earlier this year.

