Celebrities Reveal Their Spotify Wrapped Data - See Who is In Taylor Swift's Top 3% of Listeners & Who Stans Olivia Rodrigo!

Celebrities really are just like us! By that we mean that they are also counting down the days until their Spotify Wrapped is unveiled.

Just like everyone else, they also cannot wait to show off the data from the streaming service.

On Wednesday (November 29), Spotify shared each user’s listening habits from the last year, and so many stars hopped on social media to share the insight with their fans.

Unsurprisingly, some very popular artists (like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo) were familiar names. In fact, one star is such a Swiftie that they were within Taylor‘s Top 3% of listeners.

Another surprising celebrity had Colbie Caillat as their Top Artist for 2023.

We pulled together the data we got from 10 different celebrities, and there were some other interesting revelations. For instance, see which musicians landed on their own list of Top Artists and who didn’t. Another celeb even shared their top song for each of their Top 5 artists.

Scroll through the gallery to see what each celebrity is listening to…