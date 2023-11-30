'And Just Like That' Salaries Per Episode Revealed for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis

And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot, was renewed for a third season at HBO/Max earlier this month, and we’re taking a look at how much the three leading ladies were paid.

Salary information for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis was revealed during season 1. They reprise their roles from the original HBO series as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively.

Keep reading to see how much money they will make per episode on HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…