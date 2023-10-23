Jude Law & Wife Phillipa Coan Step Out for Drinks in London

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan are enjoying a night out.

The married couple was all smiles as they left the Soho Hotel after grabbing a few drinks on Friday night (October 20) in London, England.

For their night out, Jude, 50, wore a brown knit cardigan over a tan sweater paired with white pants while Phillipa, 36, wore a black outfit with white sneakers.

If you didn’t know, Jude and Phillipa met in 2015 and married in 2019. The following year, Jude confirmed that he and Phillipa had welcomed their first child together. In February 2023, it was speculated that the couple had welcomed a second child, but they have never addressed the rumors.

Jude also has four older kids from previous relationships: Rafferty Law, 27, Iris Law, 22, and Rudy Law, 21, with ex-wife Sadie Frost, daughter Sophia Law, 13, with ex Samantha Burke and daughter Ada Law, 8, with ex Catherine Harding.