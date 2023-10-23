Justin & Hailey Bieber Step Out for Breakfast in West Hollywood

The Biebers are grabbing a late breakfast.

Justin and Hailey Bieber sip on coffees after stopping by a local cafe for breakfast on Sunday morning (October 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their breakfast outing, the 29-year-old “Sorry” singer wore a black shirt, brown pants, a black and white polka dot print hat, and blue slippers while the 26-year-old model and Rhode skincare founder wore a white crop top with black pants.

A few nights earlier, Hailey joined the Kardashian-Jenner family and more stars at Kim Kardashian‘s 43rd birthday party.

Last month, Justin and Hailey celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary!

FYI: Justin is wearing the wearing the Memento Mori Skull ring by David Yurman.