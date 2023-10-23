Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2023 at 1:10 am

Justin & Hailey Bieber Step Out for Breakfast in West Hollywood

Justin & Hailey Bieber Step Out for Breakfast in West Hollywood

The Biebers are grabbing a late breakfast.

Justin and Hailey Bieber sip on coffees after stopping by a local cafe for breakfast on Sunday morning (October 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their breakfast outing, the 29-year-old “Sorry” singer wore a black shirt, brown pants, a black and white polka dot print hat, and blue slippers while the 26-year-old model and Rhode skincare founder wore a white crop top with black pants.

A few nights earlier, Hailey joined the Kardashian-Jenner family and more stars at Kim Kardashian‘s 43rd birthday party.

Did you see that Justin was recently labeled the “greatest singer on earth” by another celebrity?

Last month, Justin and Hailey celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary!

FYI: Justin is wearing the wearing the Memento Mori Skull ring by David Yurman.
