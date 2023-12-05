Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 1:20 pm

TikTok's Favorite Broadway Star, Amber Ardolino, Announces Next Role After Teasing New Project

TikTok's Favorite Broadway Star, Amber Ardolino, Announces Next Role After Teasing New Project

Amber Ardolino has cemented her status as TikTok’s favorite Broadway star over the years with more than 575,000 followers and over 35 million likes on her videos.

For the last couple weeks, Amber has been teasing her departure from Back to the Future: The Musical and hinting at her next project, leaving fans to predict where she was going next.

Now, Amber has announced her next Broadway role, which will mark her first leading gig!

Keep reading to find out more…

Amber is joining the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in the lead female role of Marcia Murphey. She will be replacing her former Moulin Rouge co-star Robyn Hurder, who leaves the show on December 17.

“Today is the day they announced something that I have worked for my entire life. A dream fully realized. Thank you for all your support. I am SO SO happy. 🤍,” Amber captioned her TikTok video announcing the news.

American Idol‘s Nick Fradiani is currently starring in the hit musical and Amber will make her debut on January 2, 2024.

@ambernicoleardolino

Today is the day they announced something that I have worked for my entire life. A dream fully realized. Thank you for all your support. I am SO SO happy. 🤍

♬ original sound – amberardolino

Just Jared on Facebook
amber ardolino new broadway role 01
amber ardolino new broadway role 02
amber ardolino new broadway role 03

Photos: Michaelah Reynolds
Posted to: Amber Ardolino, Broadway, TikTok

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images