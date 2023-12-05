TikTok's Favorite Broadway Star, Amber Ardolino, Announces Next Role After Teasing New Project

Amber Ardolino has cemented her status as TikTok’s favorite Broadway star over the years with more than 575,000 followers and over 35 million likes on her videos.

For the last couple weeks, Amber has been teasing her departure from Back to the Future: The Musical and hinting at her next project, leaving fans to predict where she was going next.

Now, Amber has announced her next Broadway role, which will mark her first leading gig!

Amber is joining the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in the lead female role of Marcia Murphey. She will be replacing her former Moulin Rouge co-star Robyn Hurder, who leaves the show on December 17.

“Today is the day they announced something that I have worked for my entire life. A dream fully realized. Thank you for all your support. I am SO SO happy. 🤍,” Amber captioned her TikTok video announcing the news.

American Idol‘s Nick Fradiani is currently starring in the hit musical and Amber will make her debut on January 2, 2024.