Taylor Swift Named Time's Person of the Year 2023!

It was stiff competition for Time‘s Person of the Year 2023…but the winner is Taylor Swift!

There were nine people/groups nominated this year and they ranged from powerhouse celebrities to controversial political figures and more. Taylor had the most dominant year with her Eras tour, massive worldwide success, streaming breakthroughs, and more.

Keep reading to find out more…

“For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year,” Time explained of the choice. “In a divided world, where too many institutions are failing, Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light. No one else on the planet today can move so many people so well. Achieving this feat is something we often chalk up to the alignments of planets and fates, but giving too much credit to the stars ignores her skill and her power.”

We broke down her 10 biggest interview highlights from the mag right here.

You can purchase the covers here.