Walker Scobell Reveals If He'd Play Link in Live-Action 'Zelda' Movie

Walker Scobell is addressing a potential future movie role!

The 14-year-old Percy Jackson and the Olympians star has been the subject of speculation surrounding the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie, based on the popular video game franchise. Many have identified him as the perfect casting for Link, the games’ protagonist.

While casting details for the film have not been announced, Walker weighed in on the possibility of playing Link!

“Actually, I don’t know. I don’t know if I’d be interested in playing Link,” the actor told Variety on Wednesday (December 13) at the Percy Jackson premiere in New York City. “If they came to me, I’d definitely consider it, 100%.”

On if he’s familiar with the Nintendo franchise, Walker said, “I have played Breath of the Wild. I haven’t played the new one, Tears of the Kingdom, but my dad loves Legend of Zelda. He played the games when he was younger.”

