Simone Biles Opens Up About Growing Up in Foster Care & Her Biological Mother's Struggle With Addiction

Simone Biles is speaking about her time in foster care.

On Saturday (December 16), the 26-year-old gymnast reposted a clip from a new CNN interview where she detailed her experience in the system.

She and her siblings, Adria, Tevin, and Ashley, went through some difficult times before they got placed in the same home.

On her Instagram Story sharing the clip, Simone wrote, “a conversation I had about a [topic] that is near & dear to my heart.”

She told CNN, “I actually was a foster kid, so I know some of those hardships that those kids go through. When my siblings and I entered foster care, it was because our biological mom was struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. I was three years old.”

“I just remember, like, us as kids being so hungry and then I just remember this cat that would get fed and not like, quite us,” the decorated athlete continued. “And so we were taken and, thankfully, we actually got to stay in one foster home and we were all together…it was some of the best times ever. We were just so excited.”

Simone spent three years in foster care before she was adopted by her grandparents.

