Simone Biles Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: 'I Hate That I Even Have to Address This'

Simone Biles is addressing speculation that she is pregnant.

The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast shared a new set of photos from Monday night’s (December 11) football game, where she was cheering on her husband Jonathan Owens and his team, Green Bay Packers.

After her post, many flooded the comments speculating that they could see a baby bump and asked if she was expecting.

However, the gold medalist took to her Instagram story to shut down the rumors and speculation.

“I hate that I even have to address this,” she wrote. “but please stop commenting on this photo or my instagram in general about me being ‘pregnant’”

“I’m not pregnant,” she fully clarified.

Simone and her husband Jonathan tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas earlier this year.

She also marked her return to gymnastics over the summer, with hopes of heading to the next Summer Olympic games in Paris next year.

Simone won her first competition back, and is now the most decorated gymnast of all time!