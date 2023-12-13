Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be With Taylor Swift on Her 34th Birthday

Travis Kelce unfortunately won’t be by his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s side on her 34th birthday and it’s all because of a work commitment.

Taylor is celebrating her 34th birthday today (December 13) and she’s currently in New York City, where she was joined by some of her best friends for dinner on Tuesday night.

So, why won’t Travis be in NYC with her?

Travis will be stuck in Kansas City for “mandatory practices” with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the team’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Taylor was at the Chiefs game this past Sunday and People reports that the couple celebrated her birthday at Travis‘ holiday party following the game.

