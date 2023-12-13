Top Stories
Jeff Bezos Wears Short Shorts for Shore Stroll with Lauren Sanchez

Can you say that title five times fast? Probably not!

Jeff Bezos stepped out in a pair of short short for a stroll along the shore with his fiancee Lauren Sanchez on Monday (December 11) in South Beach, Fla.

If you look closely at Lauren‘s necklace, you’ll notice that she’s wearing a piece of jewelry that says “Mrs. B.” Guess she’s getting ready to be the next Mrs. Bezos!

This isn’t the first time that she’s worn the necklace either.

Jeff is wearing a pair of Tucann‘s Cookies & Cream Swirl Swim Trunks – 3″. The trunks are currently on sale for $35, though not many sizes are left in stock, so grab yours now if you want a pair.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez strolling near the beach…
