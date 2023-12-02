Lauren Sanchez Wears 'Mrs. B' Necklace on Dinner Date with Fiancé Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez is getting ready for married life!

On Wednesday night (November 29), the 53-year-old media personality stepped out for a dinner date with fiancé Jeff Bezos at celeb hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

For their outing, Lauren was seen wearing a “Mrs. B” gold necklace, which is covered in pavé diamonds.

According to Page Six, the custom-designed necklace is from jewelry brand Alison Lou, and retails for $4,400.

Lauren and the 59-year-old Amazon founder got engaged earlier this year after nearly five years of dating.

Last month, Lauren and Jeff hosted an engagement party and TONS of A-list celebrities were in attendance.

In a new interview with Vogue, Lauren opened up about wedding planning and revealed if she plans on taking Jeff‘s last name.