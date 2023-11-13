Lauren Sanchez Talks Wedding Plans & Reveals If She'll Take Jeff Bezos' Name, Kris Jenner Shares Something 'Annoying' About Her in 'Vogue' Profile

Lauren Sanchez opened up in a new interview with Vogue.

The 53-year-old TV personality and fiancee of Jeff Bezos spilled some tea about planning their wedding after they got engaged earlier this year. She explained where they were at in the process and teased some ideas about her dress.

She even recalled the first time she saw her engagement ring and revealed if she’d take her future husband’s last name or keep her own.

The profile on Lauren also featured insight from several famous friends, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The former revealed something she found “annoying” about Lauren.

