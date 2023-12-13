Katharine McPhee Performs Christmas Music on 'GMA,' Debuts 'Amazing Grace' Video

Katharine McPhee is helping fans get into the holiday spirit!

The 39-year-old singer made an appearance on Good Morning America to perform Christmas music on Wednesday (December 13) in New York City.

Katharine performed her version of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which is featured on her and husband David Foster‘s new album Christmas Songs, out now.

The Tabernacle Choir is featured on the album, singing “Amazing Grace” with Katharine. An official music video for the song was just released today as well!

Head inside to watch both of the videos…

You can see David and Katharine on tour together next year when they hit the road in February and March. Check out the tour dates right now on DavidFoster.com/Shows.

Watch both of the performance videos below!

Katharine McPhee performs ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’