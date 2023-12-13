Taylor Lautner Reveals Why He Never Connected with Robert Pattinson on 'Twilight,' Explains What Was 'Tough' About the 'Rivalry' Between Them

Taylor Lautner is looking back at not really vibing with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson and having a bit of a rivalry off-screen.

The 31-year-old actor opened up about not connecting with his co-star and how the fans’ reactions to their characters also affected their relationship in real life.

“I think it was tough,” he shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I don’t know for him, but for me at least, yeah, it definitely, especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn’t. It’s hard not to sometimes. It was a little difficult.”

Taylor noted that it wasn’t easy for him and Rob to connect because they were just two very different people.

“We never really connected on a deep level just because we’re different humans,” Taylor said. “But he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever.”

“I think it was awkward at times for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob but then cheering for me, but then this half booing me and cheering [for Rob], but then us having to have some sort of friendship,” he continued. “It was difficult.”

