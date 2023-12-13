Rachel Bilson & Garrett Hedlund Grab Dinner Together in New Photos!

Rachel Bilson and Garrett Hedlund were photographed out to dinner together!

The 42-year-old actress and 39-year-old actor grabbed some food at Sushi Park on Tuesday (December 12) in Los Angeles, where they both looked happy and smiley.

Keep reading to find out more…

They were also seen either arriving or leaving in the same car together. DailyMail has all the photos.

Fans have noticed some social media activity between the pair, including him “liking” her most recent Instagram post and her “liking” a recent of his.

It’s important to note that Rachel and Garrett might go way back: he was apparently a top choice to portray one of the lead roles in The O.C., Rachel‘s hit TV show from the early 2000s!

Garrett famously dated Emma Roberts and they have a young son together, Rhodes, while Rachel was married to Hayden Christensen and they have a daughter together, Briar Rose.