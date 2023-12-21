Serena Williams Donates 'Super Soldier' Breast Milk Four Months After Welcoming 2nd Daughter

Serena Williams is generously donating her breast milk to women in need.

The 42-year-old tennis legend and mom to two hopped on social media on Wednesday (December 20) to reveal her anonymous good deed and to open up about how it was possible.

Read more about Serena Williams’ donation…

Taking to Instagram, Serena shared a video of herself opening a freezer full of bags of donated breast milk, which she stockpiled for a trip to New York.

“On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast milk. After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home,” she explained in the accompanying caption. “I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk. 🤭”

“Super excited to just help in some way,” she added in the video.

If you forgot, Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed a second daughter in August 2023. They already share Alexis Olypmia Ohanian Jr., 6.

Serena recently attracted attention with a candid post about her mental health.