Tue, 26 December 2023 at 4:39 pm

Dane Cook Has an Update About a Possible 'Employee of the Month' TV Series!

Dane Cook Has an Update About a Possible 'Employee of the Month' TV Series!

Dane Cook has an exciting update!

The 51-year-old comedian revealed that there is a potential path forward for smash hit 2006 film Employee of the Month, co-starring Dane, Jessica Simpson and Dax Shepard, to be turned into a TV show.

“We got our notes back from Lionsgate, there is a possible path forward for Employee of the Month as a new streaming series,” he began.

“Nothing is guaranteed YET but I will keep you all filled in as we move forward. EOTM has become such a beloved film. I can’t believe how much response I get from around the world. People quote it every day to me,” he continued.

“I loved playing Zack and hope to bring him back! I had no idea that behind The Expendables, Employee of the Month is the most successful film (post box office) for Lionsgate. I can’t tell you the numbers but phew the film has crushed it for 15 years of rental, sales, streaming leases.. etc. Team EOTM hope to bring Super Club back in a major way. We have a lot of love and support so we shall see! With a little luck Zack might just be throwing his heelys back on and gearing up for a fastest checkout competition as we expand the EOTMU.”

In the original movie, a slacker competes with a repeat winner for the “Employee of the Month” title at work, in order to gain the affections of a new female employee.

