Danielle Brooks' 4-Year-Old Daughter Almost Had a 'Color Purple' Cameo, But It Didn't Happen at Last Minute

Danielle Brooks is getting major Oscar buzz for her work in the movie musical The Color Purple and she almost was able to count her daughter as a co-star!

The 34-year-old actress stars as Sofia in the movie, taking over the role that Oprah Winfrey played in the original film.

In a new interview, Danielle talked about how her four-year-old daughter Freeya was on set and ready to make a cameo, but something happened.

“We put her in hair and costume and everything. She was really excited. She gets to set, she meets Miss O, she’s all lovey-dovey with Fantasia. It was going great. All she was going to do (in the scene) was go into Fantasia’s arms. But the minute Blitz said, ‘Action,’ she was not having it. She was like, ‘Don’t touch me!’ It was naptime and it just didn’t work, so they had to bring in a little 5-year-old boy. As a mom, I was really sad about it. But I have the pictures to remind her later down the road that she kind of messed that one up!” she told USA Today.

